Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.80. 83,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,432. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

