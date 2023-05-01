Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.