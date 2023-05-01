Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

