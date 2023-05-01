PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $107.35

PotCoin (POT) traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $296,428.73 and $107.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00306210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,242,471 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

