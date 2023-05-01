Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POWI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

