Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POWI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

