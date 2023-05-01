Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

PDS stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 156,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

