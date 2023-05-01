PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Stock Up 0.4 %

PRG stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,349,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 239,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

