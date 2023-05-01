ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $17.41

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $16.53. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 1,470,292 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

