PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Up 10.8 %

OTCMKTS:PUTKF opened at $1.80 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

