PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Up 10.8 %
OTCMKTS:PUTKF opened at $1.80 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.24.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.