PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Update

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,739 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,859. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,463. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

