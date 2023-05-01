PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,739 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,859 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,289,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

