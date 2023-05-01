Qiagen (QGEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Qiagen to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Qiagen has set its FY23 guidance at $2.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.10- EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN opened at $44.61 on Monday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

