Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.09.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $170.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

