Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,958 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 633,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799,742. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

