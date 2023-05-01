Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,355 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

HBAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. 1,379,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,794,506. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

