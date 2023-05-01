Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,644 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 255.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.90. 591,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,661. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

