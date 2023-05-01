Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.91. 182,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.83 and a 200 day moving average of $230.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

