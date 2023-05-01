Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5,092.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.05. 27,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,921. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.