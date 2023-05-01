Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

