Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 386,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,291. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

