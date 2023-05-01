Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. 167,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

