Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $477,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 905,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

