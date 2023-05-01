Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,258. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

