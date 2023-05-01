Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.31. 391,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

