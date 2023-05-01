Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,030 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

NGG traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,160. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About National Grid

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,275 ($15.92) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.75.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.