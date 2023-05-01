Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,395 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.81. 94,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $193.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

