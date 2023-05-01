Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.18. The stock had a trading volume of 311,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,095. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.