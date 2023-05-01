Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,400 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.43) to GBX 6,400 ($79.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.41) to GBX 8,400 ($104.91) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.42) to GBX 7,575 ($94.60) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,528.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2406 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

