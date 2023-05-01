ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $3,345.04 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00306696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018868 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003462 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

