Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
