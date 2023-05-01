Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $106,000 in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cano Health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cano Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $607.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.04.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

