Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $106,000 in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cano Health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cano Health Trading Down 0.9 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.