Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. QVR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $322.13 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

