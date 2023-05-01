Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 419,782 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 106,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $72.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

