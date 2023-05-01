Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $377,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,277.49 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,229.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,055.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

