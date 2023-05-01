Regis (NYSE:RGS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Price Performance

NYSE:RGS opened at $1.25 on Friday. Regis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.