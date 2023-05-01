Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $145.09. 649,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

