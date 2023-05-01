Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.
Republic Services Stock Performance
RSG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $145.09. 649,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17.
Insider Activity at Republic Services
In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.