Request (REQ) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $93.20 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,552.22 or 1.00128201 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09355572 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,515,101.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

