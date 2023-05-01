Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 30th (AVTR, EAF, EVOL, HP, SEB, SIF, SNMP, SSY, STRA, THM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 30th:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $27.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $99.00.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $186.00.

