Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 30th (AVTR, EAF, EVOL, HP, SEB, SIF, SNMP, SSY, STRA, THM)

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 30th:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $27.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $99.00.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $186.00.

