Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$94.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.37. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.67.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.