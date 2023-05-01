Reviewing Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icosavax and Ignyte Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $580,000.00 393.49 -$91.76 million ($2.31) -2.39 Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Ignyte Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icosavax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

80.5% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Icosavax and Ignyte Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icosavax currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 308.35%. Given Icosavax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Ignyte Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -38.81% -36.02% Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Icosavax has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icosavax beats Ignyte Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

