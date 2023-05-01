Reviewing MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $88.68 million 1.82 $26.67 million $3.64 5.90 Columbia Banking System $745.63 million 2.25 $250.18 million $2.37 9.01

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Columbia Banking System’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 29.46% 17.82% 1.58% Columbia Banking System 16.18% 9.55% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MainStreet Bancshares and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 5 3 1 2.56

MainStreet Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $29.44, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

