Ribbon Finance Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $55.25 million and $1.02 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

