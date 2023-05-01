Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after buying an additional 1,013,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.