Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Insider Activity

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.37 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

