Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.5 %

KDP stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.