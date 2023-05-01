Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $58.77 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

