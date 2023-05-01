Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after buying an additional 1,122,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

