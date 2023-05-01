Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after buying an additional 203,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $167.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $172.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

