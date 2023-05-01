Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

