Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 332,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $420.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

